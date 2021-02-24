DSU cruises past Presentation in NSAA tournament

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the first round of the North Star Athletic Association conference tournament the Dakota State Trojans dominated the Presentation College Saints 99-34.

For the Trojans, Jessi Giles led all scorers with 20 points and her teammate Elsie Aslesen wasn’t far behind with 17 of her own.

Dakota State advances to round two where they will face Mayville State.

