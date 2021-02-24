Advertisement

Lawmakers consider changing penalty for ingestion charges

Minnehaha county sheriff patrol car
Minnehaha county sheriff patrol car(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Current South Dakota statute says that if someone is caught with a controlled substance in their blood or urine sample, they could be charged with a felony. If Senate Bill 143 becomes law, that penalty changes to a misdemeanor on the first or second offense.

Right now, South Dakota is the only state in the country where the ingestion of a controlled substance is a felony crime. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says the current law on the books is the best way to not only get drugs off the streets but to get those who use them the help they need.

“You can’t even get into drug court if you are not facing penitentiary time and a felony, so it would eliminate any of those people from being available for drug court, because they wouldn’t meet the criteria and we’re recognizing that things like drug court are a very effective way to deal with individuals, even though they are charged with a felony, they have an opportunity to remove that and get back into society,” said Milstead,

Bill backers, like the ACLU of South Dakota, saying burdening those convicted of ingestion with a felony record hurts those who do get help by making it tough to get a job and they say the money spent on prosecution would be better used on treatment.

“Drug use is definitely a serious issue we are not trying to say it’s not, but we can’t incarcerate our way out of addiction, it just doesn’t work. The enormous amount of money that South Dakota is spending on incarcerating people for drug-related offenses is disproportionate and really causes more harm than good to individuals struggling with addiction,” said Janna Farley, Communications Director of the ACLU of South Dakota.

But Sheriff Milstead says the current law, he believes, has helped keep crime in check to a certain extent.

“Living in a healthy community, with low crime rates it does have a cost, and South Dakota sometimes is accused of over incarcerating individuals, then again we are one of the safest places in America to live and raise a family,” said Milstead.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota businessman sentenced to federal prison in organics fraud
COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments
21-year-old man killed in crash identified
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

“I ended up in the hospital and then he came in and admitted himself. And the doctor come back...
Avera Medical Minute: Elderly Pierre couple recovers from COVID-19 and receives first vaccine
After Articles of Impeachment were officially filed on Tuesday, the big question is, what’s...
What is the process for impeaching an Attorney General?
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
WATCH: SD Department of Public Safety releases Ravnsborg’s interviews in fatal crash investigation