Nice, but Slightly Cooler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the region for our Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the east to the mid to upper 40s out to the west. Thankfully, the wind won’t be nearly as strong as it has been the past couple of days, especially out west. There’s a very slight chance some of us may see a sprinkle or a flurry today.

Tonight, we’ll see the clouds break. We’ll drop down into the upper teens and low 20s for lows. There will be plenty of sunshine for our Thursday, but temps will cool off just a bit. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s for most. It looks like we should rebound for Friday, but clouds will increase. We’ll be in the mid to upper 40s for high temperatures by then.

Over the weekend, we’re going to start out nice with highs near 40 for Saturday. Some cooler air will move in by Sunday, however. Highs will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s and we’ll have a slight chance of a few flurries. The low 30s will stick around for Monday, but we should start to warm up after that. There’s a slight chance of a shower or a flurry Tuesday with highs back near 40. We’ll be back in the mid to upper 40s by the middle of next week.

