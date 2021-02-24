Opry broadcast benefitting Feeding America to air Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gray Television is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV Saturday night to raise money to help feed people who have been affected by extreme weather across several states this month and those who are facing food insecurity because of the ongoing pandemic.

All proceeds raised during a live Grand Ole Opry broadcast will benefit Feeding America, an organization that supports 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the U.S. The broadcast will air on KDLT at 8 pm on Saturday, Feb. 27. It will also be streamed on dakotanewsnow.com and our Facebook page.

“Food insecurity is something no family should experience,” said Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney. “Our goal is for the powerful combination of Gray’s local stations, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry and Circle’s growing network to have a positive impact for those who so badly need help.”

Country artists Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Hailey Whitters will perform during the live broadcast, hosted by Bobby Bones.

“For 95 years, the Grand Ole Opry has always tried to be a source of comfort and support in difficult times,” said Dan Rogers, vice president and executive producer of the Grand Ole Opry. “When Gray Television developed this effort, we enthusiastically lent our support.”

You can donate here.

