SDSU’s Irwin claims women’s Summit League Player of the Week

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After picking up a pair of road wins over the weekend at North Dakota State, Jacks senior Tylee Irwin was named the Summit League Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Over the weekend, Irwin became the 39th Jackrabbit to score over 1,000 points in her career.

The North Dakota native had a career high 31-points on Saturday against the Bison.

This is Irwin’s first Player of the Week honor.

