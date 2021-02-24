SDSU’s Selland likely out for rest of season

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s women’s basketball team will likely be without their leading scorer for the rest of the season.

“Myah (Selland) is going to have a season ending injury at this point unless something really changes. We don’t see her returning to the lineup here as we go forward,” said Head Coach Aaron Johnston.

Selland left Friday’s game against NDSU in what appeared to be a leg injury.

The Letcher native not only leads the team in points this season but also in minutes played, and has also been named Summit League Player of the Week six times throughout the year.

Coach Johnston says that with the news, Selland is now shifting her focus to returning to the Jackrabbit lineup next season.

“To me, I just think it’s more of kind of seeing that journey of someone who’s had to go through a lot and here’s just another obstacle. She’ll start to go through the steps of getting herself ready for what comes next and moving forward and ready to return next year,” Coach Johnston added.

Johnston also said that Tori Nelson, who also left Friday’s game with an injury as well, is “week to week.”

