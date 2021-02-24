Slightly Cooler, but Still Pleasant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A quick round of a light rain/snow mix will be moving through the region tonight and then after that exits tonight we’ll be done with precipitation for awhile. Expect the wind to increase heading into Thursday in West-Central South Dakota with gusts over 30 mph. Sunshine will be back for all of us on Thursday with highs in the lower 40′s east and upper 40′s to the lower 50′s west.

Heading into Friday, some more clouds build in, but it’s still going to remain mild. Breezy conditions will be back for the eastern half of the area with wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than they were on Thursday.

This weekend will bring sunshine to start the weekend with highs falling off a bit to the mid to upper 30′s north and 40′s still to the south. There’s a chance for some light snow late Saturday into early Sunday morning, but not only does that appear to be light but it’ll clear out on Sunday morning giving us pleasant conditions for Sunday afternoon.

Next week temperatures will begin to slowly rise throughout the week bringing the return of the 50′s for many of us by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.