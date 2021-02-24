Advertisement

Special open enrollment period gives second chance at health insurance

By Jenna Lemair
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For those who have been without health care, you’ve got a second chance.

In a nationwide call to increase access to health insurance, President Biden signed an executive act to open enrollment.

But, it won’t last forever.

In an effort to provide COVID-19 relief, a special enrollment period has opened up from now until May 15.

“It’s really that second chance for people in our communities to enroll in health insurance if they are currently uninsured,” Courtney Meyer, Sanford Director of Product Development, said.

Typically, people can only buy a marketplace plan during the open enrollment period in the fall or if a major life event occurs.

“With the open enrollment period again, they don’t have to have a reason, they don’t have to have any documentation,” Meyer said.

“There is no eligibility requirements that they have to meet in order to get a plan at this time. So, anybody if they haven’t had health insurance for the last three, four, five years now would be a good opportunity,” said Janice Lewis, Avera Health Plan Sales Associate.

There’s several different ways you can see if you’re eligible for federal market place.

First, you can head to the website healthcare.gov, or you can go the local route through either Avera Health Plans or Sanford Health Plan.

“You can contact a trusted health insurance agent,” Lewis said. “You can even contact Avera Health Plans directly in getting questions answered and coverage in place that you need.

“At Sanford Health Plan, our goal is to really make finding insurance as easy as possible, so we’ve also opened up this opportunity for what we call our ‘Off Exchange Business.’ You can come to us for any individual or family plans as long as you live in the areas of South Dakota and North Dakota,” said Meyer.

For those still contemplating, Lewis said, “A lot of people feel that they don’t go to the doctor very often but, all you need is one catastrophe that could set you back financially for a lifetime.”

