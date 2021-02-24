Stolen SUV leads Highway Patrol in high-speed pursuit through Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people are in custody after leading authorities in a high-speed pursuit through Sioux Falls in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

Just before 2 pm, a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper spotted a 2018 Volkswagen SUV that was reported stolen at the intersection of Madison Street and Interstate 29. Authorities say the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop before a high-speed pursuit began through the city.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect’s vehicle got stuck in a snowy ditch after colliding with a Highway Patrol cruiser.

The driver, 23-year-old Chainecia Fiddler, and passenger, 27-year-old Todd Peltier were arrested with charges pending. A third passenger, 51-year-old Troy Greger, had jumped out of the vehicle earlier during the pursuit, was later arrested.

There were no injuries reported.

