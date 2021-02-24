The importance of talking to your kids about Black History Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - JJ Johnson is the educational director at ACE Academy in Sioux Falls. It’s a new private school in the city that focuses on mind, body, and academics. Staff strives to provide learning through a culture-based curriculum. Johnson said books may be a good tool to help start the conversation about Black History Month.

She said it’s important to have these conversations because Black History is American History. Instead of introducing African people as enslaved people, she said to connect them with culture because they are people with culture, who have a home and have deep ancient roots.

One of Johnson’s favorite children’s books is Through My Eyes. A few other children’s books she recommends are A Kid’s Guide to African American History , I, Too, Am America , and Ellington Was Not a Street . Johnson said these books can be a good way to illustrate history for children.

A non-profit called Establishing Sustainable Connections and ACE Academy are teaming up for a virtual event Thursday starting at 6:30 PM. It’s called “Black History is American History, How Inaccurate Education Impacts Us All.” It will be an interactive discussion with trivia and breakout sessions. The community roundtable will be about two hours long. You can register for it here.

