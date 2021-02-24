Two sisters break into local business realm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kensey Allen and Bailee Roemen began Willow and Roan Boutique at the beginning of December and sell western and boho style clothing. Their focus includes personal life and work-life attire to simplify the wardrobe. Both sisters incorporate their styles under one roof as Kensey is a barrel racer with a western influence and Bailee sports the boho style. Initially, the two styles were separate, but the two decided to start their boutique under one umbrella.

“Boho and western are kind of intermixed, and very similar but yet so different,” Kensey said. “One day we just kind of put everything in action.”

The two have carved out their new business role during a time when online shopping has become more popular, but the two do envision moving some of their operations to a warehouse at some point.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.