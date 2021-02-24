Advertisement

Two sisters break into local business realm

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kensey Allen and Bailee Roemen began Willow and Roan Boutique at the beginning of December and sell western and boho style clothing. Their focus includes personal life and work-life attire to simplify the wardrobe. Both sisters incorporate their styles under one roof as Kensey is a barrel racer with a western influence and Bailee sports the boho style. Initially, the two styles were separate, but the two decided to start their boutique under one umbrella.

“Boho and western are kind of intermixed, and very similar but yet so different,” Kensey said. “One day we just kind of put everything in action.”

The two have carved out their new business role during a time when online shopping has become more popular, but the two do envision moving some of their operations to a warehouse at some point.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota businessman sentenced to federal prison in organics fraud
COURTESY CNN
South Dakota woman speaks out about being aboard engine failure flight
21-year-old man killed in crash identified
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Authorities are still searching for a truck that struck a Minnehaha County jail transport...
Authorities search for hit-and-run suspect that struck Minnehaha Co. jail transport

Latest News

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
WATCH: SD Department of Public Safety releases Ravnsborg’s interviews in fatal crash investigation
While we're now enjoying some warm temperatures, it's possible you may still feel some effects...
Cold snap may affect some energy bills for South Dakotans
A new opportunity for Northern State honors students could open a door for a potential career...
Northern State launching honors law program in collaboration with USD Knudson School of Law
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Tip led to FBI arrests of Iowa mother, son in Capitol attack