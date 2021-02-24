Advertisement

USD’s Plitzuweit named men’s Summit League Player of the Week

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After only playing one game over the weekend, as the other was cancelled due to a positive COVID case, A.J. Plitzuweit’s impressive weekend performance got him the Summit League Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Plietzuweit tallied 37-points Saturday, including the game winning free throws to beat Oral Roberts.

This is the first time the redshirt sophomore has received the honor.

