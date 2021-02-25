Advertisement

$15 million restitution ordered in organic seed fraud case

File photo.
File photo.(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Restitution of more than $15 million has been ordered in South Dakota for the man who defrauded wholesale seed distributors by passing off non-organic products as more expensive organic goods.

An earlier sentencing document had not listed the amount of restitution for Kent Duane Anderson, of Bradenton, Florida.

Anderson was sentenced Monday to 51 months in prison after earlier pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

He was initially indicted on more than 40 charges. Anderson was accused of reselling thousands of tons of non-organic seeds at a marked-up organic price through his businesses, Bar Two Bar Ranch and Green Leaf Resources and several Green Leaf spinoffs.

