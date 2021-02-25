37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced 37 people were federally indicted as part of a large-scale meth trafficking network. It was called “Operation Say Uncle” with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces. The focus of OCDETF is to catch drug traffickers, money launderers and transnational criminal organizations.

Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to charge 37 defendants with drug-related offenses. There were even multiple federal and state agencies outside of South Dakota that helped in the investigation. That included states like Kansas, North Carolina, California, and Montana. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office charged nine people with state offenses that allege they worked with eachother to bring pounds of meth into Western South Dakota in 2019 and 2020.

So far, 34 people have been arrested and most are pending trial. Four of the 37 people have already pleaded guilty. The defendants are from all over, including North Carolina, Colorado, California, South Dakota, and several places in Mexico. In South Dakota, people were from Rapid City, Box Elder, Hot Springs, Spearfish, and Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.