Advertisement

70% of older Minnesotans to be vaccinated before next phase

File photo.
File photo.(Mercy Hospital)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS - Gov. Tim Walz says at least 70% of Minnesotans age 65 and older will get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine before the state moves on to the next phase of vaccinations.

The governor is expected to announce the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan Thursday, but it won’t happen until the 70% threshold is reached, which might be by the end of March, according to Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann.

The state estimates that so far, 42% of Minnesotans age 65 or older have gotten at least one shot. The state is also vaccinating school and child care employees in the current phase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments
File image
2 escaped South Dakota inmates back in custody
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Three people are in custody after leading authorities in a high-speed pursuit through Sioux...
Stolen SUV leads Highway Patrol in high-speed pursuit through Sioux Falls
North Dakota Capitol building (file photo)
House passes recreational marijuana in North Dakota

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
DOH: Pending approval, South Dakota could receive 7,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in South Dakota (file photo)
8 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Thursday
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announces details for centennial season.
South Dakota Symphony excited for centennial season
6 honored with Arc of Dreams Community Dreamer Award
LGTBQ activists gathered in Pierre earlier this legislative session to protest transgender...
Protests against transgender bills in South Dakota legislature planned in several communities