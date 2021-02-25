Advertisement

8 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Thursday

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in South Dakota (file photo)
(ksfy)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths in South Dakota Thursday as active cases trickled upward.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 1,872, according to the Department of Health.

Health officials reported 164 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total known cases to over 108,000.

Active cases rose by over 50 to 1,948. This number fell sharply in the previous two months, but has hovered around 2,000 in recent weeks.

Current hospitalizations fell by two to 100. Officials say 40% of hospital beds and 46% of ICU beds are still available in the state.

Officials say 130,148 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19, and 66,902 of those have received both doses required to maximize immunity. These figures do not include vaccinations administered by federal entities like the IHS or VA.

The Department of Health says a total of 23% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose, while over 11% have received both doses. This statistic includes federally administered vaccines, and only factors the percentage of the population old enough to receive a vaccine (16+).

