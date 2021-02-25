Advertisement

Augustana Women Take Deep & Balanced Team Into NSIC Tournament

Vikings Boast Four Double-Figure Scorers
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The NSIC Basketball Tournament begins tomorrow at the Sanford Pentagon and the Augustana Vikings are a threat to win their second women’s tournament title since 2018.

The Vikings went 11-4 overall and 10-3 in the south to claim the division title and top seed on their half of the bracket. They’ve thrived with a balanced and deep roster that features four players averaging double figures in scoring.

Augie opens quarterfinal play against MSU-Moorhead at 1:00 PM.

