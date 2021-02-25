Boxing gym moves to South Dakota due to COVID-19 restrictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota is open for business. That’s the mantra from Governor Kristi Noem to lure businesses from other states dealing with strict COVID-19 restrictions. After seeing one of the governor’s ads, one California business decided to take her up on that offer.

When you get in the boxing ring, you fight to win. So when the owners of 15th Round found their business was in jeopardy they did what they know best.

“You know get up when you get knocked down and then to make adjustments, so in essence, we’re making an adjustment here,” said 15th Round Co-Owner Evangelos Giovanis.

Brothers George and Evangelos Giovanis started the 15th Round boxing gym in Glendale, California in 2015. And then opened a second location in Pasadena.

When COVID hit, restrictions in the state caused their gyms to have to close.

“I wasn’t allowed to train the general public, I wasn’t allowed to find new clients and just, you know, share boxing with them, you know. And that became more and more taxing on me,” said George.

It was also taxing on their business

“I don’t want to sit at home and just wait for 10 months, 12 months; lose all the equity that, you know, we worked 8 years to build in the business and then not really make a difference as far as helping the community,” said Evangelos.

So the brothers looked for another state where they could expand their business.

“South Dakota was more like-minded to our style of living and we saw it as a good fit, said George.

Professional Boxer Andre Marquez followed the brothers to continue his training.

“I guess you could say it was a little difficult, you know uprooting my life, you know, moving away from my family...But at the same time I view my trainers as family too,” said Marquez.

The new gym is located at 5403 West 41st Street and opens March 1st.

“I actually can’t wait to open and get to punching again because I miss teaching people, you know. The restrictions took that away from me,” said George.

Thy gym is open to all skill levels: for professionals, amateurs and people looking to get in shape. For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.