Advertisement

CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.

You enter your ZIP code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and health centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock.

You can also search for a manufacturer, if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.

The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Castlight Health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments
File image
2 escaped South Dakota inmates back in custody
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Three people are in custody after leading authorities in a high-speed pursuit through Sioux...
Stolen SUV leads Highway Patrol in high-speed pursuit through Sioux Falls
North Dakota Capitol building (file photo)
House passes recreational marijuana in North Dakota

Latest News

FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
LIVE: Biden commemorates 50M vaccine shots; GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus aid
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
Sanders' push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
Sanders’ push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles