Advertisement

Championship Or Bust For Brandon Valley Wrestlers

Lynx seeking first State Team Championship
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been 49 years since a school from Sioux Falls or it’s surround metro area has won a state wrestling title in South Dakota’s highest classification.

Brandon Valley would like to put an end to that before the streak reaches 50.

They may well be the favorite to claim the crown when the State Wrestling Meet begins tomorrow out in Rapid City. One year ago they were denied by the slimmest of margins, falling by one point to Rapid City Stevens who enters as the two-time defending champ.

The Lynx have come back with a vengeance, going 29-2 during the dual season and dominating their tournament competitions.

That means its really championship or bust for Brandon Valley this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments
South Dakota businessman sentenced to federal prison in organics fraud
21-year-old man killed in crash identified
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
UPDATE: Despite impeachment articles, Ravnsborg doesn’t plan to resign
Antonio Rae Rasgado
Police: Sioux Falls man charged with rape after found in car with 14-year-old girl

Latest News

Lancers Upset Morningside 76-73
GPAC MEN’S TOURNAMENT: Dakota Wesleyan & Mount Marty Advance To Semifinal Matchup For Second Straight Year
Red Raiders beat Midland in Quarterfinals
GPAC WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT: Red Raiders Roll On, Defenders Done
Dakota News Now Plays Of The Week
Plays Of The Week
Seeking first state team championship this weekend
Brandon Valley Seeks First State Wrestling Title