Championship Or Bust For Brandon Valley Wrestlers

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been 49 years since a school from Sioux Falls or it’s surround metro area has won a state wrestling title in South Dakota’s highest classification.

Brandon Valley would like to put an end to that before the streak reaches 50.

They may well be the favorite to claim the crown when the State Wrestling Meet begins tomorrow out in Rapid City. One year ago they were denied by the slimmest of margins, falling by one point to Rapid City Stevens who enters as the two-time defending champ.

The Lynx have come back with a vengeance, going 29-2 during the dual season and dominating their tournament competitions.

That means its really championship or bust for Brandon Valley this weekend.

