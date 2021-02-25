Community meeting discusses Tuthill House restoration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The restoration team for Tuthill Park House says they’ve got their work cut out for them; with several changes on the drawing board to make the Tuthill House more functional and useful.

“There are some openings we are going to restore and open up a little bit more, in order to allow for better flow for gatherings,” said Sarah DeWitt, lead designer for the Tuthill Park House Restoration Project.

The design team is also looking to take out some previous additions that had been made to the home in an effort to restore the house’s historic look.

“We are going to be opening up the original porch that was filled in the 90′s, possibly the 70′s, were not certain, so as to restore the original entrance to the home, also from inside it opens up the beautiful view from the garden,” said DeWitt.

None of this work is cheap and the agreement with the city says it will be private funds used to complete the work. The project’s fundraising team is confident they will be able to raise whatever is needed.

“We started in January first, we sent out a fundraising letter to the neighborhood and now we have danced that across the city, we are reaching out to foundations, we have raised more than a third of the goal at this point,” said Kathy English, member of the fundraising team for the Tuthill Park House Restoration Project.

Right now, the focus is on completing the renovation, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an eye to the future on how this venue will be used when the time is right.

“It’s been very creative the number of uses, that some of the committees have come up with, for potential future use, anywhere from a master gardening class to a storybook hour with children,” said DeWitt.

The projected end of the renovation is March 1, 2022.

