Democratic lawmaker asks AG to investigate Noem’s plane use

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem campaigns for Kelly Loeffler in Georgia.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota Democratic lawmaker has formally requested the state’s attorney general to determine whether Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane to attend events hosted by political organizations violated state law.

Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba asked Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to open an investigation into whether Noem used state-owned airplanes for “personal use, out-of-state political campaigning, and attending partisan political events.”

Noem flew in state planes to 2019 events hosted by political organizations, but has defended those trips as part of her job as “an ambassador for the state.”

