DOH: Pending approval, South Dakota could receive 7,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it's about 66% effective and also said J&J's shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use.(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials say the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts could see a big boost thanks to a new vaccine in development.

Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said if Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is approved by the FDA, South Dakota would receive 7,000 of the company’s inoculation doses by next week. This would boost the state’s vaccine weekly allotment up to 25,830 - roughly a 37% increase.

The FDA issued a report Wednesday that found Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. While this is lower than Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccine currently in use, Johnson & Johnson’s product also has the benefit of being a single-dose inoculation, and is generally easier to store.

Federal regulators are expected to make a final decision on whether to approve Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine within days.

