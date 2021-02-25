DOH: Pending approval, South Dakota could receive 7,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials say the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts could see a big boost thanks to a new vaccine in development.

Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said if Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is approved by the FDA, South Dakota would receive 7,000 of the company’s inoculation doses by next week. This would boost the state’s vaccine weekly allotment up to 25,830 - roughly a 37% increase.

The FDA issued a report Wednesday that found Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. While this is lower than Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccine currently in use, Johnson & Johnson’s product also has the benefit of being a single-dose inoculation, and is generally easier to store.

Federal regulators are expected to make a final decision on whether to approve Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine within days.

