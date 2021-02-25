Gov. Kristi Noem to speak at CPAC event in Florida this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is among a handful of Republicans set to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Florida this weekend.

Several high-profile conservative leaders will deliver remarks at the event this weekend, including former President Donald Trump - who will be giving his fist public speech since leaving office.

Noem is set to speak at 2:50 p.m. CT Saturday. Trump will speak the following afternoon.

The event is the latest in a series of national appearances for Noem, who some see as a rising star in the Republican party. She campaigned in several states as she served as a surrogate for Trump’s campaign ahead of the 2020 election. She has also made numerous appearances on various Fox News programs.

Despite her rising national profile, Noem has repeatedly denied speculation that she is seeking higher office.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.