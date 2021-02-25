GPAC MEN’S TOURNAMENT: Dakota Wesleyan & Mount Marty Advance To Semifinal Matchup For Second Straight Year

MITCHELL, S.D. & SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight year the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers and Mount Marty Lancers will face off in the GPAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Though it’s probably safe to say few, if anyone, saw it coming this time around.

In Mitchell the fourth-seeded Tigers stuffed Concordia (NE) 70-58 in GPAC Quarterfinals to improve to 19-7 overall.

Nick Harden led all scorers with 19 points. Koln Oppold scored 14 and Jeffrey Schuch added 11.

Hours later the Tigers learned they would be hosting their semifinal thanks to a stunner in Sioux City.

Mount Marty, the last team in the GPAC Tournament, who hadn’t even played a game in 18 days due to COVID-19 related shutdowns, led from wire-to-wire at regular season GPAC Champion Morningside, holding off a late Mustang rally to pull the 76-73 upset.

The Lancers were led by Chad Moran’s 22 points. Jailen Billings, a senior and Sioux City native, scored 19. Allen Wilson added 14 off the bench.

Mount Marty improves to 10-16 with the victory.

The Lancers and Tigers will tip off in the GPAC Semifinals on Saturday at 3:00 PM. It comes nearly a year to the date of their last semifinal meeting at the Corn Palace in which DWU prevailed 86-62.

