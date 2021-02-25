Advertisement

GPAC WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT: Red Raiders Roll On, Defenders Done

Northwestern beats Midland 76-54, Dordt falls at Briar Cliff 67-54
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY & SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern women’s basketball team won for the 12th time in their last 13 games, defeating Midland 76-54 on Wednesday night in Orange City in the quarterfinals of the GPAC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Sammy Blum led all scorers with 21 points. Molly Schany scored 15 and Alexis Toering added 10 for the Red Raiders.

Northwestern (17-9) advances to the semifinals and will play at Concordia (NE) on Saturday at 3 PM.

Meanwhile, in Sioux City, a season that started with the Dordt Defenders ranked 8th in the nation ended in premature disappointment, as fifth seed was bounced at Briar Cliff 67-54.

Ashtyn Verbeek led all scorers with 17 points in the loss.

Dordt finishes the season 15-11 overall, 14-8 in GPAC regular season play.

Click on the video viewer for highlights of both games!

