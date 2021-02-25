Advertisement

Iowa Republicans approve fast-track dramatic election bill

File (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
File (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa House Republicans have cast the final vote needed to send a bill to the governor that sharply limits early voting in the state, months after a general election overseen by a Republican secretary of state that saw record turnout and overwhelming victories by GOP candidates.

Like states across the country with Republican legislatures, Iowa lawmakers said early voting must be reined in because of the potential for fraud, even after a successful election in a state with no history of problems.

The House passed the bill Wednesday a plan approved by the Senate a day earlier, Democrats who are outnumbered in both chambers were left aghast but in no position to stop the changes.

