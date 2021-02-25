Mild Temperatures Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Due to the dry conditions and the wind picking up, there will be a fire danger not only for today but also heading into Friday. Wind gusts will be in excess of 30 mph throughout much of the day. Lows tonight will only fall to the mid to upper 20′s!

For Friday, breezy conditions will stick around as temperatures continue to warm up. Highs will be around 50 degrees for much of the region with a mix of sun and clouds moving in for the central and eastern part of the region. We’ll see sunshine for Saturday as temperatures begin to cool down ahead of a cold front. Highs will get to the mid 40′s east, but only be in the mid 30′s north.

We’re tracking some light snow Saturday night and into Sunday morning mainly in the southeastern portions of the area. This will be out of here early Sunday morning and clouds will be clearing out revealing plenty of sunshine. While some minor snow accumulations are likely, due to the warmer air and sunshine on Sunday, most if not all of that will melt.

Next week we’ll be looking at even warmer temperatures as much of next week’s highs will be at least in the 40′s with more 50′s and more sunshine by the middle of the week!

