Advertisement

Minnesota officials ask families to get tested every 2 weeks

Moderna and now Pfizer announcing they are working on a booster shot just in case the variants...
Moderna and now Pfizer announcing they are working on a booster shot just in case the variants take hold in the community.(ksla)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota public health officials are asking families to get tested for the coronavirus every two weeks from now until the end of the school year, in an effort to limit the impact of the disease.

The state Department of Health Campaign announced Wednesday is reaching out to families, health professionals, schools, and youth organizations to help encourage regular COVID-19 testing.

State officials say the move is important as the number of students attending in-person classes has significantly increased, with thousands more expected to return to the classroom in coming weeks. Many are resuming sports and other activities.

Of Minnesota’s 480,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 80,417 have been in those under the age of 20, or about 17% of all cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments
South Dakota businessman sentenced to federal prison in organics fraud
21-year-old man killed in crash identified
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
UPDATE: Despite impeachment articles, Ravnsborg doesn’t plan to resign
Antonio Rae Rasgado
Police: Sioux Falls man charged with rape after found in car with 14-year-old girl

Latest News

Someone You Should Know: Connection to a dinosaur
Someone You Should Know: Connection to a dinosaur
South Dakota is open for business. That's the mantra from Governor Kristi Noem to lure...
Boxing gym moves to South Dakota due to COVID-19 restrictions
Someone You Should Know: Connection to a dinosaur
It isn’t too late yet to start making campground reservations in South Dakota. But campgrounds...
South Dakota camping spots filling up quickly to begin the year