Minnesota officials ask families to get tested every 2 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota public health officials are asking families to get tested for the coronavirus every two weeks from now until the end of the school year, in an effort to limit the impact of the disease.

The state Department of Health Campaign announced Wednesday is reaching out to families, health professionals, schools, and youth organizations to help encourage regular COVID-19 testing.

State officials say the move is important as the number of students attending in-person classes has significantly increased, with thousands more expected to return to the classroom in coming weeks. Many are resuming sports and other activities.

Of Minnesota’s 480,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 80,417 have been in those under the age of 20, or about 17% of all cases.

