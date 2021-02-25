Advertisement

New Zealand volunteers refloat 28 whales in rescue effort

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Volunteers in New Zealand are optimistic they can save the 28 whales that remain from a mass stranding after refloating them for the second time in two days.

A pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales was found stranded early Monday on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island. Twenty-one of the whales have since died.

Volunteers first managed to refloat the surviving whales on Monday evening’s high tide. But sometime overnight, the whales beached themselves again.

So the volunteers refloated them again on Tuesday.

The whales have moved into deeper ocean than on the first rescue attempt, giving the rescuers hope they can be saved.

