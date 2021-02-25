Advertisement

Noem promises to release more documents in AG’s fatal crash

A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph was taken later, and does not depict the vehicle at the time of the crash.(South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is increasing pressure on the state’s attorney general to resign, promising to release more investigative documents on his fatal crash and enlisting her secretary of public safety to join the chorus calling for his removal from office.

Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man on a rural highway in September. Noem said Thursday that she decided to call for Ravnsborg to resign this week after reviewing the investigation.

Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price says he backs the impeachment of Ravnsborg because “maintaining public trust is critical” for law enforcement officers.

