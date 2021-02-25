Noem promises to release more documents in AG’s fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is increasing pressure on the state’s attorney general to resign, promising to release more investigative documents on his fatal crash and enlisting her secretary of public safety to join the chorus calling for his removal from office.

Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man on a rural highway in September. Noem said Thursday that she decided to call for Ravnsborg to resign this week after reviewing the investigation.

Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price says he backs the impeachment of Ravnsborg because “maintaining public trust is critical” for law enforcement officers.

