NSIC Postseason Honors Announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The NSIC Basketball postseason awards were unveiled on Wednesday and, to no one’s surprise, the men’s award were dominated by Northern State.

Parker Fox won Northern Division MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors after averaging more than 22 points, 9 rebounds and three blocks per game. Mason Stark joined Fox on the North All-Division First Team with Andrew Kallman making Second Team. Northern’s Saul Phillips won Coach of the Year

In the South USF’s Tessy Pal made First Team All Division with Augie’s Adam Dykman and Tyler Riemersma making Second Team.

On the women’s side Augustana’s Dave Krauth took home NSIC South Coach of the Year honors. USF’s Anna Brecht made the South Division’s First Team, with Augie’s Aislinn Duffy, Lauren Sees, Izzy Van Veldhuizen and Hannah Mitby all making Second Team.

Northern State’s Lexi Wadsworth made the North Division Second Team with the Wolves Rianna Fillipi winning division Freshman of the Year.

