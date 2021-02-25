Advertisement

Protests against transgender bills in South Dakota legislature planned in several communities

LGTBQ activists gathered in Pierre earlier this legislative session to protest transgender...
LGTBQ activists gathered in Pierre earlier this legislative session to protest transgender bills under consideration by the legislature (file photo)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Protests are being organized in several South Dakota communities to speak out against transgender bills being discussed in the state legislature.

Organizers say protests will take place in seven communities across the state at 10 a.m. CT Saturday.

The protests are in response to what organizers say are anti-transgender legislation under consideration in Pierre. That includes a HB 1217, which would ban transgender women and girls from competing on the sports team that match their gender identity.

Protests are planned in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Pierre, Brookings, Vermillion, Eagle Butte, and Rapid City.

