Protests against transgender bills in South Dakota legislature planned in several communities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Protests are being organized in several South Dakota communities to speak out against transgender bills being discussed in the state legislature.

Organizers say protests will take place in seven communities across the state at 10 a.m. CT Saturday.

The protests are in response to what organizers say are anti-transgender legislation under consideration in Pierre. That includes a HB 1217, which would ban transgender women and girls from competing on the sports team that match their gender identity.

Protests are planned in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Pierre, Brookings, Vermillion, Eagle Butte, and Rapid City.

