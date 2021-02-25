Advertisement

Reynolds: Iowa vaccinations will rise as more doses arrive

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds says she’s optimistic that the vaccination of Iowans will accelerate due to the impending authorization of a new one-dose coronavirus vaccine and increased deliveries of the two-shot varieties.

Reynolds said Thursday that 19.2% of eligible Iowans have received at least one dose of a vaccine and nearly 53% of residents 65 and older have had a first dose.

Reynolds credits the federal government for increasing the production and delivery of vaccines to states.

If current projections hold, Reynolds says most eligible Iowans may begin getting vaccinated as early as April.

