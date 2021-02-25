South Dakota House passes bill that would delay medical marijuana implementation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House has passed legislation that would delay the implementation of medical marijuana in the state by a year.

After more than 90 minutes of floor debate on Thursday, an amended HB1100 passed the State House. HB1100 is considered a compromise bill regarding Initiated Measure 26, which legalized medical marijuana in the state.

The bill would delay the implementation of medical marijuana by a full year and would also require an interim committee to meet and recommend implementation solutions.

The group supporting IM26 and Amendment A, South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, calls the bill an attack on the voter-approved medical marijuana measure. It says the bill’s interim committee is a stepping stone to repealing and replacing IM26.

IM26 was approved by 70% of South Dakotan voters in November.

