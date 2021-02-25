LIVE: South Dakota lawmakers discuss legislative issues at weekly briefings
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State leaders are holding weekly conferences Thursday morning to discuss the ongoing South Dakota legislative session in Pierre.
State legislative Republicans will speak at 9 a.m., Democrats at 9:30 a.m. Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to hold her briefing at 10:30 a.m.
Legislative briefings:
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.