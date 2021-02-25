Advertisement

LIVE: South Dakota lawmakers discuss legislative issues at weekly briefings

South Dakota is “the best place to live in America,” Governor Kristi Noem told state lawmakers...
File photo(KOTA/KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State leaders are holding weekly conferences Thursday morning to discuss the ongoing South Dakota legislative session in Pierre.

State legislative Republicans will speak at 9 a.m., Democrats at 9:30 a.m. Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to hold her briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Legislative briefings:

Legislative press conference

Republican and Democratic state lawmakers are holding a press conference to discuss the latest updates from the South Dakota Legislature.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, February 25, 2021

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra excited for 2021-22 centennial season
Upcoming South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season marks 100 years of performances
SD Symphony Orchestra centennial season to honor South Dakota history, culture
