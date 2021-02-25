South Dakota Symphony excited for centennial season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You only turn 100 once. That’s why the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is pulling out all the stops for its centennial season.

“We try and do a great mix of things that are very familiar to classical music lovers but also interesting people who have never darkened our doors,” Music Director and Conductor of the orchestra Delta David Gier said.

Since 1922, the symphony orchestra has inspired its audience with a variety of music.

“It’s incredibly enriching to be able to play music from different countries, different composers all over the world,” Jennifer Teisinger, SDSO Executive Director, said.

In October, the symphony will kick off its centennial season.

“We felt that it was particularly important, for the 100th season, that we’re celebrating the community that the orchestra came out of,” Teisinger said.

Their performance focusing heavily on South Dakota’s history and its indigenous people, with music from its homegrown Lakota Music Project.

“We built this program very carefully, together, with these people,” Gier said. “It’s important work because it demonstrates the possibility of collaboration, but also friendship.”

However, the symphony will also showcase pieces from other cultures.

“It’s South Dakota centric, but it covers the entire globe,” Gier said.

And it’s not just about the performance but creating community engagement.

“Our conductor always finds a way to find music from all over the world that truly represents the people within our community,” Principal Flutist William Cedeno said. “So we’ll have those people come to our concerts and feel truly represented.”

While the centennial season doesn’t begin for several months, the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra has a performance Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Washington Pavilion: A Musical Journey through Central & South America.

The concert will feature violinist Francesca Anderegg and music of Latin composers past and present, including Mexico’s traditional folk dance music, Huapango!

Tickets for that concert, as well as the centennial season, are on sale now.

For concert tickets, click here.

For more information about the centennial season, and subscriptions, click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.