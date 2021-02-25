Advertisement

Speaker Spencer Gosch proposes impeachment plan

State lawmakers observe a moment of silence at the start of Dec. 8th joint session for Gov....
State lawmakers observe a moment of silence at the start of Dec. 8th joint session for Gov. Noem's budget address.(South Dakota Broadcaster's Association)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) is introducing his plan to move forward with the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Gosch says that he intends to amend HCR 7001, the articles of impeachment, in the House State Affairs committee. His amendment would create a select committee of about ten members of the State House who would be tasked with overseeing impeachment in the committee. The committee would include one Democrat.

The select committee would have the ability to administer oaths, examine records, summon witnesses by way of subpoena, and to review all evidence related to the impeachment inquiry.

“This is clearly an unprecedented situation in South Dakota,” Gosch said. “It is crucial that we create an open, transparent, and fair process for all parties involved. I intend to amend HCR 7001 with a workable option to proceed with what was originally proposed, while allowing all parties involved to evaluate the subject at hand.”

Similarly to any other piece of amended legislation, Gosch’s amendment would have to garner the support of a majority of the legislators on the House State Affairs committee, and then a majority of the members-elect in the House.

In regards to a timeline for impeachment, Gosch said that he is setting a soft deadline of a verdict on the impeachment trial of “veto day,” March 29th. However, he says that all details are still subject to change.

Gosch says that he would prefer for the legislature to focus on its regularly scheduled business before it dives into an unprecedented impeachment trial.

Ravnsborg is the first constitutional officer in South Dakota state history to face removal from office by way of impeachment. At this point in time, a spokesperson for Ravnsborg has not provided a comment on the impeachment charges, but only said that Ravnsborg does not intend to resign.

This amendment to HCR 7001 would create for a select committee to review the impeachment of...
This amendment to HCR 7001 would create for a select committee to review the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.(Spencer Gosch)
This amendment to HCR 7001 would create for a select committee to oversee the impeachment of...
This amendment to HCR 7001 would create for a select committee to oversee the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in the State House.(Spencer Gosch)

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments
File image
2 escaped South Dakota inmates back in custody
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Three people are in custody after leading authorities in a high-speed pursuit through Sioux...
Stolen SUV leads Highway Patrol in high-speed pursuit through Sioux Falls
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Latest News

Retailers said the rollout was slow, but business has steadily picked up over the last three...
Amendment A plan legislation heads to SD State House
File photo
LIVE: South Dakota lawmakers discuss legislative issues at weekly briefings
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra excited for 2021-22 centennial season
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra excited for 2021-22 centennial season
Upcoming South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season marks 100 years of performances
Upcoming South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season marks 100 years of performances
SD Symphony Orchestra centennial season to honor South Dakota history, culture
SD Symphony Orchestra centennial season to honor South Dakota history, culture