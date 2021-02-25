Staying Pretty Nice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We are going to have plenty of sunshine for our Thursday, but it is going to be another cool one for some of us. Highs will range from the low 40s in the east to the low 50s in central South Dakota. The wind will pick up for some. We could see wind gusts near 30 to 35 mph later on today for some.

Heading into Friday, some more clouds build in, but it’s still going to remain mild. Breezy conditions will be back for the eastern half of the area with wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than they were on Thursday with highs for most in the mid to upper 40s.

This weekend will bring sunshine to start the weekend with highs falling off a bit to the mid to upper 30s north and 40s still to the south. There’s a chance for some light snow late Saturday into early Sunday morning, but not only does that appear to be light but it’ll clear out on Sunday morning giving us pleasant conditions for Sunday afternoon.

Next week temperatures will begin to slowly rise throughout the week bringing the return of the 50′s for many of us by next Wednesday.

