143 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 143 new COVID-19 cases Friday as 24% of the state receives at least one dose of the vaccine.

The new cases bring the state total to 112,107, 108,284 of which are considered recovered. Active cases in the stay fell by four after adding more than 50 on Thursday. 1,944 cases in the state are considered active.

Current hospitalizations continue to decline, falling by four from Thursday to 96. Overall, 6,591 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported seven new deaths Friday bringing the state death toll to 1,879.

According to the Department of Health, 136,143 South Dakotans have received at least one vaccine dose with 71,800 of those having received both doses required to maximize immunity. These figures do not include vaccinations administered by federal entities like the IHS or VA.

The Department of Health says a total of 24% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose, while over 12% have received both doses. This statistic includes federally administered vaccines, and only factors the percentage of the population old enough to receive a vaccine (16+).

