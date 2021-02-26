5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say five businesses sold alcohol to minors in a recent alcohol compliance check sweep.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office conducted checks Thursday at 61 businesses, 56 of which passed.
The five businesses that failed the check include:
Garretson Food Center
Palisades Oil in Garretson
TJZ Bar in Colton
Coffee Cup in Hartford
Pump N Pak in Sioux Falls
Law enforcement officers conduct checks like these periodically in an effort to reduce alcohol sales to minors.
