5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say five businesses sold alcohol to minors in a recent alcohol compliance check sweep.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office conducted checks Thursday at 61 businesses, 56 of which passed.

The five businesses that failed the check include:

Garretson Food Center

Palisades Oil in Garretson

TJZ Bar in Colton

Coffee Cup in Hartford

Pump N Pak in Sioux Falls

Law enforcement officers conduct checks like these periodically in an effort to reduce alcohol sales to minors.

