Aberdeen Police discover grenades, Civil War-era cannonball

Aberdeen Police say during an unrelated investigation, officers discovered an assortment of military munitions(Aberdeen Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Aberdeen made a rare find during an investigation this week.

Aberdeen Police say during an unrelated investigation, officers discovered an assortment of military munitions. One of the items was a Civil War-era cannonball. Officers also found military grenades.

Police contacted the South Dakota DCI’s bomb disposal unit which removed the ordinance to proper disposal at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

