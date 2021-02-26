Aberdeen Police discover grenades, Civil War-era cannonball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Aberdeen made a rare find during an investigation this week.

Aberdeen Police say during an unrelated investigation, officers discovered an assortment of military munitions. One of the items was a Civil War-era cannonball. Officers also found military grenades.

Police contacted the South Dakota DCI’s bomb disposal unit which removed the ordinance to proper disposal at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

