Advertisement

Cemetery worker buried alive in New York grave mishap

A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on...
A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on Thursday.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A New York cemetery worker was buried alive Thursday morning while working inside a grave.

Rodwin Allicock, 42, of Coram, was leveling out the bottom of a 7-foot-deep grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the sides collapsed, burying him, WABC reported.

His co-workers’ attempts to dig him out were unsuccessful, and despite the rescue efforts of first responders from several agencies, Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Suffolk County Police are investigating the fatal accident, the New York Post said.

The Long Island cemetery has been serving the New York metro area for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
he family found one that will fit her needs, but they're under a bit of a time constraint to...
Sioux Falls family has 3 days to raise money for wheelchair van
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police have arrested 27-year-old Wyatt Lamb (left) in connection to the death of 2-year-old...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments

Latest News

The January spending increase followed two straight monthly spending drops that had raised...
US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps
Lowcountry lawmakers are fighting to keep the historic Parris Island recruit depot open, as the...
South Carolina lawmakers look to shore up Parris Island's future
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at...
US strike, first under Biden, kills Iran-backed militiaman
Numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline across the country, but the...
US far from herd immunity as officials warn of possible case surge
File photo
Watertown ice arena project receives $1 million gift