Advertisement

Dakota State Basketball Teams Each Advance To North Star Tournament Championship Games

Trojan Women Beat Mayville At Home 72-55, DSU Men Upset Top-Seeded Comets 66-65
By Zach Borg and DSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. & MAYVILLE, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State fans had a case of double vision during semifinal Thursday in the North Star Athletic Association Basketball Tournaments with both Trojan teams playing Mayville State.

They’ll have that same double vision on Saturday with the tournament championship and automatic bids to the NAIA National Tournament at stake.

The top-seeded Trojan women shook off a slow start to roll past Mayville State 72-55 for their 20th consecutive victory (24-3 overall). Savannah Walsdorf led all scorers with 13 points. Jessi Giles added 12 and Savannah Walsdorf scored 10.

Moments after the DSU women had finished off their semifinal win, the Trojan men stunned top-seeded Mayville State in North Dakota 66-65. The Trojans had five players in double-figures led by Gairges Daow’s 13 points. Jordan Lynn scored 12, Ronnie Latting and Gavin Schipper each scored 11, and Lamarr Wood added 10.

Both Dakota State teams will play Bellevue for the North Star championship on Saturday. The Trojan men get started at 5 PM in Bellevue, Nebraska, with the DSU women tipping off at 7 PM from the Trojan Fieldhouse in Madison.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File image
2 escaped South Dakota inmates back in custody
he family found one that will fit her needs, but they're under a bit of a time constraint to...
Sioux Falls family has 3 days to raise money for wheelchair van

Latest News

Go-Ahead 3 vs. Augustana in overtime win
NSIC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Northern State Works Overtime To Win Another Thriller With Augustana
Vikings rally to win NSIC Tournament Quarterfinal
NSIC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Augustana Runs Past MSU-Moorhead
Vikings rally to win NSIC Tournament Quarterfinal
NSIC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT-Augustana Runs Past MSU-Moorhead
Prior to NSIC Tournament loss to UM-Duluth
NSIC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Short-Handed Sioux Falls Stopped By Duluth
Tigers would fall in semifinals to Rapid City Stevens
Harrisburg & RC Stevens Win State Dual Wrestling Openers