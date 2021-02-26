Dakota State Basketball Teams Each Advance To North Star Tournament Championship Games

MADISON, S.D. & MAYVILLE, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State fans had a case of double vision during semifinal Thursday in the North Star Athletic Association Basketball Tournaments with both Trojan teams playing Mayville State.

They’ll have that same double vision on Saturday with the tournament championship and automatic bids to the NAIA National Tournament at stake.

The top-seeded Trojan women shook off a slow start to roll past Mayville State 72-55 for their 20th consecutive victory (24-3 overall). Savannah Walsdorf led all scorers with 13 points. Jessi Giles added 12 and Savannah Walsdorf scored 10.

Moments after the DSU women had finished off their semifinal win, the Trojan men stunned top-seeded Mayville State in North Dakota 66-65. The Trojans had five players in double-figures led by Gairges Daow’s 13 points. Jordan Lynn scored 12, Ronnie Latting and Gavin Schipper each scored 11, and Lamarr Wood added 10.

Both Dakota State teams will play Bellevue for the North Star championship on Saturday. The Trojan men get started at 5 PM in Bellevue, Nebraska, with the DSU women tipping off at 7 PM from the Trojan Fieldhouse in Madison.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.