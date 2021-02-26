First annual Barks & Brews event raises $10,000 for Sioux Falls Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Barks and Brews was on Saturday, February 20th at the Sioux Falls Arena. It was a large indoor dog park that was free to the public. The event was created by staff at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center as part of the Sioux Falls Alive initiative.

People could take their pups to the arena, make a single donation to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, and receive a free drink ticket in exchange. More than $10,000 in donations and food was raised at the event.

“We were thrilled to provide a warm space for pets and their owners to come out and socialize in a responsible manner. In addition, the amount of donations was more than we anticipated. It feels good to be part of a community that gets out and shares, especially during these challenging times,” Mike Krewson said. He is the General Manager of the PREMIER Center. He said the venue is looking forward to its next Barks and Brews.

In the news release sent out Friday, staff said to stay tuned for more information about Barks and Brews.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.