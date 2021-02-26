GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Castlewood, De Smet, Roncalli & Dakota Valley Advance To SoDak16

MADISON, ABERDEEN & NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 32 teams in Class A & B are one step closer to their State Tournament dreams.

Region qualifiers were held on Thursday night across South Dakota to get into the SoDak16.

In our highlights above we start at Region 3B in Madison where second-ranked and unbeaten Castlewood cruised by James Valley Christian 73-40 while De Smet beat Arlington in a low scoring affair 37-29.

In the video player above Aberdeen Roncalli rolled over Sisseton 54-25. Meanwhile in Region 4A host Dakota Valley edged Lennox 61-60.

