Harrisburg & RC Stevens Win State Dual Wrestling Openers

Tigers fall to Raiders in semifinals
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Wrestling Meet began west river on Thursday.

With just one round of individual competition the focus was primarily on the State Dual Tournament.

Click on the video viewer to see Rapid City Stevens 51-20 defeat of Chamberlain as well as Harrisburg’s 39-28 win over Watertown!

The Raiders would defeat the Tigers in the semifinals and will face Pierre in tomorrow’s championship round.

