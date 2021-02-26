Judge rules state can’t release more evidence in case against Ravnsborg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Hyde County judge has ruled that the state cannot release any more evidence in the case against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Defense attorneys for Ravnsborg argued the release of evidence from the investigation violated his right to a fair trial in a filing Thursday. Judge John Brown ruled in Ravnsborg’s favor and put a stop to the state releasing more evidence. The judge also ordered the takedown of Ravnsborg’s video interviews with North Dakota investigators.

Governor Noem made clear her intention to release more evidence Thursday or Friday, adding pressure on Ravnsborg to resign. Ravnsborg has said he has no intention of resigning.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges in connection with the fatal crash that killed Joe Boever in September. Ravnsborg is also facing impeachment.

