Mild Temperatures Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be a little breezy today for some of us, but it will be warmer. Highs will be around 50 degrees for much of the region with a mix of clouds and sun. The wind will pick up for some and we could have a few gusts in between 35 and 40 mph. We’ll see sunshine for Saturday as temperatures begin to cool down ahead of a cold front. Highs will get to the mid 40s east, but only be in the mid 30s north.

We’re tracking some light snow Saturday night and into Sunday morning mainly in the southeastern portions of the area. This will be out of here early Sunday morning and clouds will be clearing out revealing plenty of sunshine. While some minor snow accumulations are likely, due to the warmer air and sunshine on Sunday, most, if not all, of that will melt.

Next week we’ll be looking at even warmer temperatures as much of next week’s highs will be at least in the 40′s with more 50′s and more sunshine by the middle of the week!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.