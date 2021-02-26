NSIC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Northern State Works Overtime To Win Another Thriller With Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 8 Northern State University men’s basketball team made things interesting Thursday afternoon from the Sanford Pentagon with an overtime win in the quarterfinals of the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament. A back and forth battled with the Augustana Vikings, Northern nearly sealed the win in regulation on a Mason Stark dart, however AU forced the overtime period. Ultimately the Wolves out-scored the Vikings 20-17 in the final five minutes of play.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 87, AU 84

Records : NSU 16-1, AU 9-7

Attendance: 73

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State got off to a slow start as Augustana led 34-28 at the halftime

The Wolves rallied back gaining the lead in the second, however the Vikings were always within reach, tying the game three times

NSU rallied back with 39 points in the second half, including Stark’s long range bucket with just nine seconds on the clock

Augustana kept their postseason hopes alive tying the game with under five seconds to play and forcing the overtime period

Northern was efficient in the final five minutes, hitting 4-of-6 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc

In total the Wolves shot 48.4% from the field, 40.0% from the 3-point line, and 63.0% from the foul line in the win

NSU forced 16 turnovers resulting in 14 points and added 40 points in the paint, 15 points off the bench, 12 second chance points, and nine fast break scores

They recorded 33 rebounds, 16 assists, ten made 3-pointers, nine blocks, and seven steals

Defensively, the Wolves held the Vikings to 31-of-73 from the floor

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State heads to the semifinal round of the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament. The Wolves will tip-off against the winner of Upper Iowa and Minot State at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

