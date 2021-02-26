NSIC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Northern State Works Overtime To Win Another Thriller With Augustana
Wolves Win Without Parker Fox 87-84 In OT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 8 Northern State University men’s basketball team made things interesting Thursday afternoon from the Sanford Pentagon with an overtime win in the quarterfinals of the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament. A back and forth battled with the Augustana Vikings, Northern nearly sealed the win in regulation on a Mason Stark dart, however AU forced the overtime period. Ultimately the Wolves out-scored the Vikings 20-17 in the final five minutes of play.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 87, AU 84
Records: NSU 16-1, AU 9-7
Attendance: 73
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern State got off to a slow start as Augustana led 34-28 at the halftime
- The Wolves rallied back gaining the lead in the second, however the Vikings were always within reach, tying the game three times
- NSU rallied back with 39 points in the second half, including Stark’s long range bucket with just nine seconds on the clock
- Augustana kept their postseason hopes alive tying the game with under five seconds to play and forcing the overtime period
- Northern was efficient in the final five minutes, hitting 4-of-6 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc
- In total the Wolves shot 48.4% from the field, 40.0% from the 3-point line, and 63.0% from the foul line in the win
- NSU forced 16 turnovers resulting in 14 points and added 40 points in the paint, 15 points off the bench, 12 second chance points, and nine fast break scores
- They recorded 33 rebounds, 16 assists, ten made 3-pointers, nine blocks, and seven steals
- Defensively, the Wolves held the Vikings to 31-of-73 from the floor
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Mason Stark: 19 points, 54.5 FG%, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2, steals
- Andrew Kallman: 16 points, 55.6 FG%, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
- Tommy Chatman: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
- Parker Fox: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 6 blocks, 2 assists, 1 steal
- Kobe Busch: 7 points (career high), 4 rebounds (career high), 2 assists (career high)
UP NEXT
Northern State heads to the semifinal round of the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament. The Wolves will tip-off against the winner of Upper Iowa and Minot State at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.
