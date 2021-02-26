Advertisement

NSIC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Northern State Works Overtime To Win Another Thriller With Augustana

Wolves Win Without Parker Fox 87-84 In OT
By Zach Borg and NSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 8 Northern State University men’s basketball team made things interesting Thursday afternoon from the Sanford Pentagon with an overtime win in the quarterfinals of the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament. A back and forth battled with the Augustana Vikings, Northern nearly sealed the win in regulation on a Mason Stark dart, however AU forced the overtime period. Ultimately the Wolves out-scored the Vikings 20-17 in the final five minutes of play.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 87, AU 84

Records: NSU 16-1, AU 9-7

Attendance: 73

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northern State got off to a slow start as Augustana led 34-28 at the halftime
  • The Wolves rallied back gaining the lead in the second, however the Vikings were always within reach, tying the game three times
  • NSU rallied back with 39 points in the second half, including Stark’s long range bucket with just nine seconds on the clock
  • Augustana kept their postseason hopes alive tying the game with under five seconds to play and forcing the overtime period
  • Northern was efficient in the final five minutes, hitting 4-of-6 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc
  • In total the Wolves shot 48.4% from the field, 40.0% from the 3-point line, and 63.0% from the foul line in the win
  • NSU forced 16 turnovers resulting in 14 points and added 40 points in the paint, 15 points off the bench, 12 second chance points, and nine fast break scores
  • They recorded 33 rebounds, 16 assists, ten made 3-pointers, nine blocks, and seven steals
  • Defensively, the Wolves held the Vikings to 31-of-73 from the floor

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

  • Mason Stark: 19 points, 54.5 FG%, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2, steals
  • Andrew Kallman: 16 points, 55.6 FG%, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
  • Tommy Chatman: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
  • Parker Fox: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 6 blocks, 2 assists, 1 steal
  • Kobe Busch: 7 points (career high), 4 rebounds (career high), 2 assists (career high)

UP NEXT

Northern State heads to the semifinal round of the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament. The Wolves will tip-off against the winner of Upper Iowa and Minot State at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (left) is interviewed by law enforcement...
Ravnsborg interview analysis: Victim’s glasses found in car, cell phone use among key moments
Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies all over the state to...
37 people charged in meth trafficking operation in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File image
2 escaped South Dakota inmates back in custody
he family found one that will fit her needs, but they're under a bit of a time constraint to...
Sioux Falls family has 3 days to raise money for wheelchair van

Latest News

Vikings rally to win NSIC Tournament Quarterfinal
NSIC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Augustana Runs Past MSU-Moorhead
Vikings rally to win NSIC Tournament Quarterfinal
NSIC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT-Augustana Runs Past MSU-Moorhead
Prior to NSIC Tournament loss to UM-Duluth
NSIC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Short-Handed Sioux Falls Stopped By Duluth
Tigers would fall in semifinals to Rapid City Stevens
Harrisburg & RC Stevens Win State Dual Wrestling Openers